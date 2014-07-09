Hate It Or Love It?!? Usher Featuring Nicki Minaj “She Came To Give It To You”

Are you feeling Usher and Nicki’s new banger??

Via Billboard reports:

Usher and Nicki Minaj had a hit in 2010 with “Lil Freak,” and Pharrell Williams produced “Twisted,” one of the strongest cuts on Usher’s 2012 album “Looking 4 Myself.” On “She Came To Give It To You,” the three artists team up, with startlingly smooth results. Click here to listen.

The spiraling bass and backing harmonies are pure “G I R L,” but Usher provides that extra splash of suave as he swivels between falsetto and full-throated croon. Nicki Minaj, per usual, steals the show — the most quotable line of her verse being “Tell your man play the back like a spine/He only last six seconds like a Vine.”

“She Came To Give It To You” will appear on Usher’s follow-up to “Looking 4 Myself,” along with the previously released “Good Kisser,” which peaked at No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally. The as-yet-untitled album is due out this fall on RCA Records.