Hate It Or Love It?!? Usher Featuring Nicki Minaj “She Came To Give It To You”
Usher Releases New Song With Nicki Minaj
Via Billboard reports:
Usher and Nicki Minaj had a hit in 2010 with “Lil Freak,” and Pharrell Williams produced “Twisted,” one of the strongest cuts on Usher’s 2012 album “Looking 4 Myself.” On “She Came To Give It To You,” the three artists team up, with startlingly smooth results. Click here to listen.
The spiraling bass and backing harmonies are pure “G I R L,” but Usher provides that extra splash of suave as he swivels between falsetto and full-throated croon. Nicki Minaj, per usual, steals the show — the most quotable line of her verse being “Tell your man play the back like a spine/He only last six seconds like a Vine.”
“She Came To Give It To You” will appear on Usher’s follow-up to “Looking 4 Myself,” along with the previously released “Good Kisser,” which peaked at No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally. The as-yet-untitled album is due out this fall on RCA Records.
Hate it or love it?!?
Comments
