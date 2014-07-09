Celebrity Cribs: Can You Guess Which Murderous Psychopath TV Star Lives In This $4.5 Million Home? [Photos]

We know you’re dying to find out…

Via Realtor

This cable TV star has listed his 1923 Spanish Colonial in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for $4.5 million or to rent for $18,000 a month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 1923 Spanish Colonial-style home is a gated compound, and it has been given the ultimate in tender loving care—restored to its authentic grandeur. The house encompasses 5,618 square feet with six full bathrooms and six bedrooms.

There are three structures on the property: a main home, a guest home and a three-car garage—all encircling a lap pool and expansive garden and patio area. As the rooms are all connected and with windows generously spaced in every room, the home gives an airy and light feeling throughout.

The kitchen has been upgraded with granite, imported stainless steel appliances, and efficient lighting for a professional chef. The master bathroom is a dream with double sinks and upgraded with tile, stone, metal and glass touches.

In keeping with the Spanish style, the home has been restored with authentic-style windows, ceiling beams, wrought iron fixtures and French doors.

With 3,940 square feet, the house has enough room for a family and has a traditional structure with a formal living room, a dining room and a basement. There are 11 rooms in total and ample parking with space for seven cars. The lot size is more than a third of an acre.

The giant lap pool graces the backyard, behind lush shrubs that shade sunbathers and provide privacy—as the hillside Los Angeles community of Los Feliz is known for its elegant and historic homes and its celebrity inhabitants.

A winner of both a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as the title character, he previously had a starring role in the sleeper HBO hit “Six Feet Under” from 2001-05.