People Ain’t Isht: Indiana Family Investigated After 5-Year-Old Girl Contracts Oral STD



This is so sick and so sad…



5-Year-Old Girl Contracts STD

A Midwestern family is under police investigation after authorities say a 5-year-old in their care contracted an STD in her mouth.

21 Alive reports:

In Marion, a police investigation is underway after a 5-year-old was diagnosed with an sexually transmitted disease. Police say laboratory test confirmed the child had an STD in her mouth. The girl is now in the custody of child protective services, along with a 2-year-old female taken from the home. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This story is still developing but it’s clear that something HORRIBLE happened in that household.

SMH…pray for that child and the 2-year-old removed from the home.