Bored In Paradise Already?? KimYe’s “Romantic” Irish Honeymoon Was Spent Playing Cards And Watching DVDs

Is Kim and Kanye’s marriage already off to a boring start??

While honeymooning in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had no plans to take in the sites — instead the couple opted for a hotel room stocked with DVDs and playing cards.

Via RadarOnline reports:

In email exchanges between the travel contact in Ireland and the couple’s California-based travel company, it’s revealed that Kimye’s honeymoon was anything but romantic and all the couple wanted was nothing more than “plenty of downtime.”

Patricia L. Blanche, owner of LCF Custom Travel & Tours in Los Angeles, got the ball rolling for Kardashian and West’s honeymoon on the exact day of their Italian nuptials, and Radar has exclusively obtained the May 24, 2014, exchanges.

“From what we’re hearing, it would appear they’re going to spend plenty of downtime at the Castle, and are looking forward to watching movies and just spending alone time together. I know you’ve already brought in a large TV (get the biggest one you can) and they have requested a DVD collection be brought in. Someone on your staff may have a collection we can cobble together for the weekend, but my other suggestion is to have your staff pick up a Roku streaming player,” Blanche wrote to Siobhan Byrne Learat of Adams & Butler Luxury Travel.

“You can hook it up to the TV and WiFi and they can download movies on demand from Amazon, HBO, Netflix, etc., which may make it easier. Feel free to purchase what you need and establish any online account you need in order to facilitate that.”

Blanche added, “Might want to pick up some playing cards too.”

Blanche also takes a small dig at Kimye, writing, “I would expect that last-minute requests like this will start to roll in now; this is how they operate and it makes it a real challenge for everyone!”

Also included in a separate email is specific directions for how Kardashian and West should be greeted upon their arrival at the castle, optional activities for the couple to do and even a separate property for them to stay at in case they don’t like the original.

Below are Blanche’s suggestions for Learat “to maybe keep in mind for the planning”:

Arrival:

1. Please have staff waiting to greet them as appropriate;

2. Have fires and/or candles lit upon arrival;

3. Have tea/refreshments waiting upon arrival;

4. Extra pillow, throw blankets, and comforters available, etc.;

5. If night arrival, perhaps lanterns can be arranged on the drive or entrance;

6. Please have an Irish flag flying from the main turret of the house;

7. Please make sure all rooms are appropriately and warmly furnished;

8. We understand from property write-up that Oliver has an outdoor hot tub in the folly – can this be placed on standby during their stay?



Optional – for consideration:

1. Security;

2. Transfer to Adare Manor for dinner;

3. Transfer to Dromoland Castle for spa, or have masseuse brought in;

4. Helicopter flight over Ring of Kerry and/or Dingle Peninsula;

5. Transfer to Luggala for visit and champagne welcome per offer of owner;

Contingency:

1. Contingency property in case they dislike where they are; Merrion Hotel (3 bedroom penthouse)

As Radar previously reported, the honeymooners even visited two different movie theaters in one day while in Ireland.

“[Kim] complained during phone calls to Kris that she was bored and just wanted to go shopping, but the lack of high end retailers really irked her. Kanye did plan a bike riding outing, but they brought two assistants with them,” an insider told Radar at the time.

“Only Kim Kardashian could go to one of the most beautiful countries in the world and instead of experiencing local culture, would rather go to the movies. How pathetic to be so small minded. Two different movie theaters in one day, really? If Kanye isn’t concerned about Kim’s obsession with shopping he should be now!”