Bossip and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sweepstakes
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Bossip and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) starts on November 11, 2019 at 9AM EDT and ends on November 18, 2019 at 6PM EDT (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively online. Five (5) winners will each be awarded One (1) DVD of the film ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) per DVD is $14.99. The total Sweepstakes ARV is $74.95. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.
ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees of Sponsor and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, officers and directors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, Participating Websites, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate in or win this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.
PRIVACY: Except as otherwise stated in these official rules, the use of the information each entrant submits in this Sweepstakes is governed by Interactive One, LLC’s Online privacy policy, which can be found at https://ionedigital.com/privacy/.
HOW TO ENTER: During the Entry Period, visit https://bossip.com/sweepstakes/ and fill out the online entry form for the Sweepstakes. Entries must be received by 6PM EDT on November 18, 2019. You will receive one (1) entry into the drawing. For the avoidance of doubt, you may only win once during the Sweepstakes Period.
Limit of one (1) entry per email address during the Entry Period. Entries received from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. To enter the Sweepstakes using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. Data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities.
RANDOM DRAWING: The Sponsor will conduct a random drawing at the end of the Entry Period to select Five (5) potential winners from all eligible entries received throughout the Entry Period.
ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received throughout each applicable Entry Period.
WINNER NOTIFICATION: Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Potential winners will be notified by email, and will be asked to respond within forty eight (48) hours and to provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, mail and/or email address to Sponsor. Potential winners may also be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor. Return of notification as undeliverable, failure to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, the inability of Sponsor to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period or noncompliance with these Official Rules by any potential winner will result in disqualification and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing and notified.
PRIZES: The following prize elements will be awarded to each winner:
- One (1) DVD of the film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with an ARV of $14.99 that will be sent to winners by Sponsor via mail.
- Total approximate retail value of all prizes combined: $74.95. No substitution of prizes is offered, no transfer of prizes to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In the case of unavailability of any prize, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. All taxes and unspecified expenses are the responsibility of winners. Limit one (1) prize per person or household.
- To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.
- All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date an official Sponsor release form and / or affidavit, provide a fully executed IRS Form W-9, and a copy of their valid government-issued photo ID. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the prize.
- Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor. Winners will be notified by Sponsor on or around November 18, 2019 by email and social media. If the winner does not contact Sponsor by 11:59PM EDT on November 19, 2019, is determined to be ineligible, fails to claim a prize or fails to return completed and executed release forms and affidavits, or if the prize notification or prize is returned undeliverable, that prize will be forfeited. Upon prize forfeiture, an alternate entrant may be randomly selected as a winner and notified. Prizes will be sent to winners by Sponsor via postal mail on or around November 22, 2019.
- If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize.
- In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse Sponsor and / or any promotional partner for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.
GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, their affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize, including any activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photo, prize information, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By entering, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which either may withhold in its sole discretion.
MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries, or photos; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the winner, or in any other Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winners in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same email account, the authorized subscriber of the email account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the applicable email service provider.
CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL REMEDIES AVAILABLE FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.
ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of- pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.
CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.
WINNERS LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: For a list of winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Bossip’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sweepstakes” – Sweepstakes Winners, Interactive One, LLC d/b/a iONE Digital, 4 NY Plaza, Suite 501, New York, NY 10004. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Bossip’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Sweepstakes” – Official Rules, Interactive One, LLC d/b/a iONE Digital, 4 NY Plaza, Suite 501, New York, NY 10004.
SPONSOR: Interactive One, LLC d/b/a iONE Digital, 4 NY Plaza, Suite 501, New York, NY 10004.