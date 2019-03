Posted by Bossip Staff

Pharrell is going to show us what it looks like when black people get laser removal, y’all:

Heavily tattooed hip-hop star PHARRELL WILLIAMS has begun the painful process of removing his body art through laser surgery.

The N.E.R.D. singer/rapper, who has tattoos all over his body, including his neck, arms and back, expressed his regret at some of his etchings last year (’08) and revealed his plans to undergo the hi-tech surgery. He recently had one of the artworks removed and is sharing his experience with fans online – by posting a photo of his laser session on his blog, showing Williams with his arms in bandages as his back is tended to. In a caption accompanying the picture, he writes, “Laser treatment b**ches! Extra crispy. See, no skin graft here, just pure laser pain.”

If this comes out well then that means there is hope for the idiocy and plethora of rappers out there with with ignorant tats on their faces.

