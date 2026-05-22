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Latto & 21 Savage Share Joint Post On Instagram

Big Mama & Big Papa? Latto & 21 Savage Share Joint IG Post, Sleuths Suspect They’re Ready To Reveal Their ClayCo Child

Latto and 21 Savage have fans buzzing after the two shared a mysterious joint Instagram post that many believe hints at the arrival of their first child together.

Published on May 22, 2026
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  • Latto and 21 Savage posted a cheetah-print knife, hinting at their newborn's arrival
  • Both artists have shared pregnancy-related content, but have not officially confirmed the relationship or baby
Latto and 21 Savage
Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images/ Cindy Ord

Latto and 21 Savage have fans buzzing after the two shared a mysterious joint Instagram post that many believe hints at the arrival of their precious progeny.

On May 21, the rumored couple posted an image of a knife decorated in a cheetah-print design. The post featured no caption, but fans quickly began speculating that the pair may be preparing to introduce their newborn to the world. 

“It’s time!” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Finally!” a second user chimed in.

Another netizen wondered if the post was teasing the baby’s name, guessing it could be “Dagger.”

“So…the baby’s name is Dagger?” they commented.

“That’s exactly what I was thinking …,” another supporter replied.

Many also noticed that the knife closely resembled 21 Savage’s signature forehead tattoo, the same design that reportedly appeared in decorations at Latto’s baby shower back in March. It also featured Latto’s signature cheetah print.

The post comes just a few days after Latto appeared to confirm her little one’s birth and 21 Savage shared a photo of a newborn.

The mysterious post came just two days after Latto appeared to confirm the birth of her first child, while 21 Savage sparked even more speculation after sharing a photo of a newborn wearing a onesie featuring the logo of his favorite soccer club, Arsenal F.C.

On May 19, Latto posted a personal video documenting her pregnancy journey. The emotional clip included footage from doctor’s appointments, studio sessions, and a baby shower attended by 21 Savage.

Toward the end of the video, Latto opened up about reaching the final stages of her pregnancy and preparing to meet her baby.

“37 weeks today. Basically full term,” she said in the clip. “And it’s any day now. I am so ready to meet my baby. I’m never going to leave when my baby gets here. I need a million dollars to show because I don’t wanna leave the house. This will probably be the last video I make.”

The video then transitioned into promotional visuals for her album Big Mama, paired with audio recorded in the delivery room, including voices encouraging her through labor.

A day later, 21 Savage added even more fuel to the rumors when he celebrated the Arsenal’s latest victory on Instagram with a photo dump showcasing his love for the team. Among the photos was an image of a newborn baby wearing an Arsenal onesie, which fans immediately assumed was his child with Latto.

Although neither artist has officially confirmed their relationship or publicly announced the baby together, fans believe that an official announcement will drop soon.

If the rumors are true, congratulations to Latto and 21 Savage.

RELATED CONTENT: Fatherdom Confirmed? 21 Savage Presumably Posts The 1st-Ever Photo Of His Little One With Latto

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