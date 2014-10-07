Hi Haters: Ja Rule Claps Back At The BeyHive For Calling His Nigerian Concert With Ashanti “Bootleg On The Run Tour”

Ja Rule gives The BeyHive a ho sit down!

We recently reported that the Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule and singer Ashanti headed to the motherland to perform at a Nigerian Anniversary concert. Despite reportedly putting on a great show, the two were blasted by online fans as biting the style of another well-known rapper/singer combo.

Via Vanguard reports:

Rapper Ja Rule and R &B singer, Ashanti have always proved to be “the best pair” on stage serenading music lovers across the world. And last Wednesday’s performance was not different as the American superstars kept fun seekers, in Delta State, Nigeria grooving throughout the night in the spirit of marking the nation’s 54th Independence anniversary.

The show, “Warri Again”, organised by Brownhill Event Centre, saw a galaxy of Nigerian artistes and comedians sharing the stage with the international artistes. It was indeed, a show of class and glamour as there was no dull moment while it lasted.

Despite the heavy downpour that almost marred the show, hordes of revellers continued swarming the event venue to catch a glimpse of the concert.

Ace-comedian, Ali Baba and songstress, Omawumi, who anchored the show, were in their best elements, dishing out rib-cracking jokes. The show kicked off at about 10 pm, with Seyi Shay mounting the stage to thrill the quality audience with her electrifying performance.