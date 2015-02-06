Pregnant Teen Accused Of Stuffing Dead Mom In Suitcase In Bali Rushed To Hospital

Pregnant American Teen Accused Of Killing Mother Rushed to Hospital Due To Bleeding, Stomach Pains

Heather Mack, the pregnant Chicago teen who is currently on trial in Bali charged with murdering her mother, was rushed to hospital today.

According to DailyMail reports:

Sources inside Kerobokan Jail told the Daily Mail Online the 19-year-old prisoner had collapsed with stomach pain and had started bleeding. According to a prison source, Miss Mack cried out in pain at lunch time and after a check by the prison doctor it was decided she needed immediate hospital treatment. She was taken to Bali’s Sanglah Hospital, the main medical centre in Denpasar, where tourists and other foreigners are usually treated. Hospital officials later said Miss Mack’s baby was safe but she had been taken to the hospital by ambulance for an immediate check-up because she was in pain and had lost blood. The US teenager is not expecting her baby daughter – which she has named Stella – for another two months. Mack her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, 21, are accused of killing Sheila von Wiese-Mack and then stuffing her body inside a suitcase. If convicted the pair could be killed by firing squad. A spokesman at Bali’s Sanglah Hospital later said: ‘She has not lost the baby. The baby is alright.’ She was expected to remain in hospital overnight and perhaps longer. Once given the all clear, Miss Mack will be returned to her cell at Kerobokan prison to await the next hearing in her murder trial, scheduled for next week.

We’re glad to hear that her baby is okay. Heather’s actually been getting help from a couple of local women who have been voluntarily buying food and vitamins for her and bringing it to the jail to supplement her prison diet. She has said she’ll name her daughter Stella after her boyfriend Tommy’s great grandmother. She also has revealed that she plains to keep the baby with her in her cell since Indonesia allows prisoners who give birth to keep their babies with them for two years before they’re forced to give them up to local caregivers or relatives to care for them. Mack shares a cell with 10 other women though and some of them have raised objections to her wish to keep the baby there, fearing they’ll be kept awake.

Heather and Tommy were in court earlier this week, Wednesday for a hearing where the jury was presented with the suitcase and bloody sheets found with Heather’s mom, Sheila’s remains. She’s having trouble keeping legal representation, with her previous attorney recently stepping down due to a shut down in communication.

Ironically Mack is using some of the money left to her by her mother in a trust to pay for her defense.

SMH.

APImages