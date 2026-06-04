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Rick Ross Celebrates Lavish Legacy At 'Port of Miami' Tour Opener

Miami Magnificence: Rick Ross Commemorates Legacy At ‘Port Of Miami’ 20th Anniversary Tour Kickoff, Scintillates Sold Out Crowd With Rousing Resplendence [Exclusive]

Rick Ross shines alongside the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir at star-studded tour opener in Miami

Published on June 4, 2026
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Rick Ross: Port Of Miami Orchestra Reunion Tour - Miami, FL
Source: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

His Miami Magnificence, Rick Ross, understands spectacle better than most artists of his generation. In many ways, he’s one of Hip-Hop’s savviest showmen who, in a perfect reflection of his bravado-fueled brand, infused his specifically spectacular sound with the classic panache of orchestras to create a truly profound concert experience.

It’s with this foresight and intention that Ross redefined live performances with his now-legendary Red Bull Symphonic musical event, setting the tone for his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour coming to a city near you this summer.

Exuding his signature resplendence alongside the Renaissance Orchestra and Sainted Trap Choir, Ross kicked off the buzzy tour with an elevated hometown performance that blended his epic soundscapes with the soul-stirring flair of stringed instruments and horns.

With every larger-than-life anthem, the Miami-bred hitmaker ascended to another level of bossdom while basking in the sold out crowd’s infectious energy.

A master at making moments, Ross floated through a well-curated setlist that paired certain hits with either the orchestra or trap choir in sonically impressive transitions that showcased his versatility as an artist.

For every massive “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)”-level anthem, was a smooth hip-mover like “Diced Pineapples” which kept the ladies engaged in the proceedings.

Noticeably jovial with a pep in his every step, Ross glided across the stage with a shimmy and a smile, often vibing in his own happy place while singing along with the choir.

Other standout moments included his powerful performance of “Tears of Joy” which served as a touching memoriam tribute to his late father, William Leonard Roberts, longtime manager Black Bo, Miami legend DJ Uncle Al, Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, and Fat Wayne.

Rarely one to let feelings get in the way of business, Ross performed Drake-featured anthems “I’m On One,” “Aston Martin Music” and “Stay Schemin'” despite the once-chummy duo’s ongoing feud.

Seamlessly moving from the first two acts to the grand finale, Ross took things to another level with a flurry of surprise guests, including Trina, DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke, and more.

In crowd-dazzling moments that felt like the ultimate crescendo, Ross went from headliner to hype man for the Miami legends and icons as they hit the stage to perform their biggest hits.

On an epic night of smash hits, symphonic excellence, and surprises, Ross reminded everyone that he is, indeed, the biggest boss who knows how to curate a show.

“One of the the things young Rozay would be proud of is the fact that, ‘you kept your word,’ said Ross during a post-show press conference.

“You told yourself you were going to be a boss and you put in that work. You told yourself you would be an entrepreneur and you put in that work. You told yourself you would roll the dice to be the biggest and you put in that work.”

“So, when you look on the stage tonight, you see a Black orchestra, you see a Black choir, for the people who dont’ know, we did this tour with a small Black touring company… for me, there’s better vibe than that.”

Next up on the 17-stop tour is Atlanta with special guest appearances from the A’s foremost trap philosopher 2 Chainz and esteemed Dungeon Family dynamo CeeLo Green on Friday, June 12, at the world-famous Fox Theatre.

To cop your tix, click here.

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DJ Khaled Miami Newsletter Rick Ross Trina Uncle Luke

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