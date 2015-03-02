Hard To Kill: 12 Celebrities Who Survived Murder Attempts
You ever say you hate a celebrity so much that you want to kill him or her? Well, some people took it to the next level. These celebrities were targets of murder plots and attempts that they would eventually survive.
See some celebs who made it despite the attempts on their lives.
Paul Pierce – He was stabbed multiple times and left for dead. Then he came back as a better player, believe it or not.
Joss Stone – Two men were arrested outside of her house while in possession of swords, a rope and a bodybag.
Russell Crowe – He said al Qaeda wanted to kill him while he filmed a few movies, because it would devastate the West or something.
Suge Knight – People have been trying to kill him since the 90s…most recently at a Chris Brown concert allegedly.
Tom Cruise – He was the target of a guy named Colin Ireland who wanted to kill him when he was with Nicole Kidman.
Michael Jackson – His old manager wrote a book detailing how the mafia wanted to kill MJ. Seriously?
