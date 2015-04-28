Will You Be Watching? Draya Plays Blushing Bride To Marques Houston In Made For TV Movie

Draya Michele Acts In TV One Film Role


Well would ya looky here… Now that her hoeness is officially deleted, Draya Michele has graduated from reality TV to acting in TV movies. The “Basketball Wives L.A.” star shared screenshots with her followers on Instagram.

Looks like she’s got a plum role in the upcoming film called “Will To Love” on TV One. Keshia Knight Pulliam is also in the movie.

Aw looks like some pre-marital counseling perhaps?

Draya being Draya she also has been busy dropping thirst traps, including this red Mint Swim onepiece and a shot of her posing nekkid in the bathtub… Would you drink her bathwater?

