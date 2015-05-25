Celebs Who Have Surprising Criminal Records
Young Thug
2004: Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving without a seatbelt, reckless driving
Will Smith
1989: Charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person, simple assault and criminal conspiracy
Charges were later dismissed.
Khoe Kardashian
2007: Charged with driving under the influence and sentenced to 3 years probation
2008: Charged with violating probation, sentenced to 30 days in Los Angeles County Jail. However, served a mere 3 hours due to overcrowding.
Lil Kim
1996: Arrested for possession of marijuana
2005: Charged with convicted for conspiracy to commit perjury in shooting trial and 3 counts of perjury before a grand jury
Served 10 months in prison, 30 days house arrest and 3 years probation.
Felecia Pearson (‘Snoop’ from The Wire)
1995 : (Age 14) Convicted for second degree murder and served 7 years
2008: Marijuana possession charge – later dropped
2011: Arrested for federal prosecution of East Baltimore drug gang. Charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, aiding and abetting.
Bruno Mars
2010: Arrested for cocaine possession. Plead guilty and was fined $2,000, served 200 hours of community service and drug counseling.
Charles S. Dutton
1968: (Age 17) Charged and convicted of manslaughter. Served a 7 years sentence
1976: Released, rearrested months following and charged with possession of a deadly weapon. Served an additional 3 years
Jay-Z
1999: Arrested and charged with first degree assault for the stabbing of a record producer
2003: Convicted of third-degree assault for stabbing and sentenced to 3 years probation
Cassidy (I’m a Hustler Homie)
2005: Originally charged with first degree murder. However, charges were lessened.
Plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime. Served a total of 23 months.
2011: Arrested for violation of probation
Nicki Minaj
2003: (Age 20) Arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, with intent to use.
Charges later dismissed
Snoop Dogg
1990: Arrested and convicted of cocaine possession
1993: Charged and pled guilty to possession of a weapon
1996: Originally arrested and tried with first degree murder, assault and accessory charges that were later lessened to voluntary manslaughter.
Voluntary Manslaughter were ultimately dropped.
2006: Arrested for marijuana and gun possession in his vehicle
Migos (Offset & Quavo)
Offset
2015: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a weapon in a school zone, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Quavo
2015: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon in a school zone, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
