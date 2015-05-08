Tina Knowles Lawson Pens Heartfelt Letter To “Daughters” Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, And Cousin Angie

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and Tina Knowles has decided to take a few words to honor the ladies she raised…

Via TIME

When I was asked to write an open letter to you, I thought about the hundreds of texts and emails that I have sent to you on holidays and on Sundays, when I ask you to say a prayer to thank God for each other. Every day, I wake up thinking about how much I love, admire and cherish each of you.

I gave birth to two of you, but I have four incredible daughters. Writing this brought to mind all the ways you guys have been such a blessing to me.

When I’m feeling sad or not-so-cute or maybe a little sorry for myself, and you all include me in your group chat and tell me how hot I still look or how cool I am. Maybe you send me a crazy YouTube video. What actually works best is a cute photo of my grandchildren.

I remember slumber parties after my divorce, when we watched old movies and ate a lot of ice cream. I felt so loved and supported. The roles were reversed, and it was ME who needed nurturing.

I remember my first date when every one of you weighed in on what I should wear.

The obvious things about all of you are apparent. You are all strong, beautiful, intelligent and smart businesswomen. You are so much more than that. You are all kind, generous and you treat people well. You are all amazing mothers, wives, daughters, sisters and friends. All of you have total self-respect.