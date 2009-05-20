Michel’le Has Filed Child Support Charges Against Suge Knight

Posted by Bossip Staff

Michel’e has kids by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Suge is behind on his $13 thousand a month child support payments:

Singer Michel’le has filed child support charges against her Ex-husband Marion Suge Knight, reports the Wall Street Journal. Michel’le is asking for $40,476 in three-months of unpaid court-ordered spousal and child support. In addition to the $40,476, she is asking that she receive $13,492 in child support each month for her child Balei, whom she had with the former head of Death Row records seven years ago. In 1997, Toussaint “agreed to marry Knight while he was serving a prison sentence for assault and battery.” Soon after Bailei’s birth in 2002, her relationship with Suge Knight ended.

In the coming months, Michel’le will be heading to bankruptcy court since Suge is believed to be bankrupt; Suge filed for bankruptcy three years ago.

Michel’le also has another son named Marcel, with whom she had with rapper/producer Dr. Dre.