Dave Chappelle Says Saudi Comedy Show Critics Are Mad A Black Man Can ‘Make Money Off The Plantation’

Source: Variety / Getty

Dave Chappelle is addressing criticism; this time over his decision to perform at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival.

In a recent interview with NPR, Chappelle defended his appearance at the 2025 event, which featured a lineup of major comedians including Bill Burr, Pete Davidson and Aziz Ansari. He admitted he initially hesitated to participate but ultimately reconsidered after reflecting on the broader ties between Saudi Arabia and American business.

“The United States government does business with the Saudis, Netflix does business with the Saudis,” Chappelle said around the 18-minute mark, pointing out the country’s financial involvement in entertainment and film.

According to Chappelle, backlash only intensified once he personally stood to benefit. He described the criticism as a double standard, suggesting that people are quick to question the ethics of his earnings while overlooking similar ties across industries.

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“As soon as a Black man can make money off the plantation, they try to tell you the money is dirty,” he said.

Pressed on whether performing in Riyadh conflicted with his public image, Chappelle argued that ethics and money are strange bedfellows. He noted that everyday conveniences—from cars to cellphones—are connected to systems with troubling aspects.

“If you wanna be that pure about money, then stop driving your car, stop eating, don’t use your cellphone,” he said. “Everything is tethered to something that’s just terrible.”

The comedian also addressed ongoing criticism of his material, particularly backlash tied to his recent Netflix specials. He maintained that public scrutiny has never dictated his creative choices, emphasizing that his loyalty remains with his audience rather than media narratives.

That independent mindset may also shape his future projects. Chappelle revealed that he’s warming to the idea of revisiting Chappelle’s Show, the groundbreaking series he famously left in 2005, walking away from a reported $50 million deal.

“If you’d asked me a year ago, I’d have said no,” he said. “But now, I’m considering it.”

See social media’s reaction to his comments below.