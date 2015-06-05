Mommy Don’t Play That: Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Reporters Whining That Riley Curry Is A “Distraction”

Ayesha Curry heard that people have been hatin’ on Riley, and she’s got something to say about it…

Via TIME

Anyone who knows our family knows we are extremely low maintenance, no fuss, and very relaxed. You walk into our home, and there are toys scattered everywhere. It’s perfectly disorganized, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. My husband and I are, after all, two young parents in our twenties with a 2-year-old daughter, Riley, and another child on the way. We’re just trying to figure it all out and above all make sure we raise our family in a happy, healthy home that is full of faith and love.

All the hoopla and excitement of Stephen playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs has really put our life into perspective. If anything, the attention has brought us closer together and made us realize that through all of this, we need to remain balanced and relaxed, especially in our home with our daughter.

I feel that the biggest thing you can do, as a parent, is to engage. You can never be too busy for your child. There should always be time for a bedtime story, impromptu playtime, or a quick game of hide-and-seek—or “find me,” as Riley calls it. These moments with your child should never get pushed to the bottom of the list. In these moments we set the foundation for the kind of relationship we want to have with our children as they grow.

We also do what we can to make sure that non-game days are still regimented. Bedtime routines stay the same, as do daily activities. Riley loves to horseback ride and swim, so we make sure those events don’t change through all of the excitement.