Mommy Don’t Play That: Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Reporters Whining That Riley Curry Is A “Distraction”

Ayesha Curry Responds To Criticism About Daughter Riley Curry
Ayesha Curry heard that people have been hatin’ on Riley, and she’s got something to say about it…
Anyone who knows our family knows we are extremely low maintenance, no fuss, and very relaxed. You walk into our home, and there are toys scattered everywhere. It’s perfectly disorganized, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. My husband and I are, after all, two young parents in our twenties with a 2-year-old daughter, Riley, and another child on the way. We’re just trying to figure it all out and above all make sure we raise our family in a happy, healthy home that is full of faith and love.
All the hoopla and excitement of Stephen playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs has really put our life into perspective. If anything, the attention has brought us closer together and made us realize that through all of this, we need to remain balanced and relaxed, especially in our home with our daughter.
I feel that the biggest thing you can do, as a parent, is to engage. You can never be too busy for your child. There should always be time for a bedtime story, impromptu playtime, or a quick game of hide-and-seek—or “find me,” as Riley calls it. These moments with your child should never get pushed to the bottom of the list. In these moments we set the foundation for the kind of relationship we want to have with our children as they grow.
We also do what we can to make sure that non-game days are still regimented. Bedtime routines stay the same, as do daily activities. Riley loves to horseback ride and swim, so we make sure those events don’t change through all of the excitement.
Last week, Riley joined her father in a press conference, and some thought she stole the show. I thought it was beautiful, and I wouldn’t change a thing. There can be more than 50 people and 10 cameras—not counting camera phones—in the room during press conferences, so it can be overwhelming. But my husband handled his duties on the podium with ease and class. And my daughter was who she is—vibrant, spunky, and full of life. I hope she carries this with her through adulthood.
Stephen attends practice every day, and gives his all during the games on an almost-nightly basis. When that’s over, all he wants is to see his family, and on the day of that press conference, our daughter wanted to be with her father. I thought it was beautiful for him not to push his daddy duties to the bottom of the list just because all eyes were on him. I believe you should let your children be children, and don’t be afraid to be a parent, regardless of who’s watching.
Family matters! Our children matter! At the end of the day, when all the lights dim, and the cameras are gone, we are still here as his biggest, loudest, and most supportive cheerleaders. We are also extremely proud that in spite of some criticism, Riley was able to share in that experience with her father and bring joy and laughter into the lives and homes of many all over the world.
