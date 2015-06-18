Some Mother Son Preciousness: Emily B Gives Fans A First Look At Her Son Jonas

Emily B Shares First Photo Of Son Jonas

Emily B is sharing the first picture of her baby boy after giving birth a few weeks ago.

Fabolous’ girlfriend took to Instagram this morning to post a picture of their second child Jonas resting comfortably against her chest.

Sooo precious!

This is the second child for the couple, their first son Johan is 7.

What do YOU think about the first photo of Emily B and Fabolous’ son???

Instagram