Drew Sidora Opens Up About Feuds With K.Michelle & Kelli Potter
#RHOA Ruckus: Drew & Kelli Trade Body Shaming Shade After Actress’ ‘Stuffed Cornish Hen’ Dig–‘The AUDACITY!’
Two Bravolebrities are causing a #RHOA ruckus with their beef that’s reached a new level. Drew Sidora and Kelli Potter traded shade Tuesday amid Drew’s recent comments about the fellow mom’s body, likening it to a “stuffed cornish hen.”
“The AUDACITY!” responded the mom of four, who then shaded the singer’s recently revealed plastic surgery.
Kelli and Drew’s drama reached a fever pitch this week after Drew interviewed with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea with Evan Real and Danny Murphy, and said she never fully understood why Potter took issue with her, suggesting that the conflict may stem from larger tension “wrapped up” among other members of the cast.
When asked whether she had ever visited one of Potter’s Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles restaurants, Drew delivered a notably shady response. She claimed she had only visited the location that was “closed” before referring to Potter as a “stuffed cornish hen.” Drew also hinted that those allegations about Potter sleeping with a married pastor may also be revealed during the reunion later this season.
Mind you, this is the SECOND time Drew shaded Kelli and likened her to a piece of poultry. The housewife also said something similar on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about her previously calling Kelli “Ms. Proportions.”
The cornish hen remarks eventually made their way back to Potter, who responded by taking aim at Drew’s appearance and plastic surgery journey, posting before-and-after photos on social media.
“Drew you’ll always be a Spongebob box shaped Buick even after you got the P special,” Potter fired back. She also used the opportunity to promote her Cornish hen recipe from her cookbook, Kooking With Kelli.
Drew then entered the chat, sharing before-and-after photos of Kelli captioned “we love a before and after…”
before flaunting her new figure while promoting her new music.
“Well @whoiskelli since I have your attention, Make sure you download and stream my new single “How Does It Feel?” available now on all platforms! 🎶❤️” she tweeted.
More on the flip, including Drew also addressing K. Michelle.
In addition to speaking on Kelli, Drew recently doubled down on saying she’s clueless about why K. Michelle has an issue with her.
During that same appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea with Evan Real and Danny Murphy, Drew also addressed her drama with K. Michelle, and didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts., Drew admitted she’s still confused about what sparked the singer’s issues with her in the first place. As fans of the show know, the R&B singer-turned-country artist has accused Drew and several of their castmates of “plotting” against her. However, Drew insists the claims simply don’t add up.
“Where did it come from?” she questioned before suggesting that fellow cast member Shamea Morton, whom she nicknamed “Shamessy,” may have played a role in fueling the rift.
She also joked that the tension could be the result of the alleged “voices in her head like Porsha said.” Sidora added, “It’s giving delulu.”
The tension between Drew and K. Michelle began after Drew questioned the singer about her connection to Blakk Tatted, her close friend and rumored love interest. The conversation escalated when Drew revealed that she had seen screenshots of direct messages between K. Michelle and Blakk, suggesting the two were acquainted. However, K. Michelle took issue with what she viewed as an attempt to imply there was something more between them, especially given that she is married to Dr. Kastan Sims.
Speaking about Blakk’s reaction to the controversy, Drew recalled, “He was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this. I’m not understanding.’”
Drew also said she believes K. Michelle is “running” away from a resolution.
Later in the interview, Drew shared that she believes K. Michelle struggles when it comes to talking about her issues directly with castmates on the show. On last week’s episode of RHOA, the two women attempted to discuss their differences during a tense lunch alongside Shamea.
The conversation quickly escalated when K. Michelle confronted Drew over comments allegedly made during their heated exchange in Dallas, including accusations that Drew suggested she “didn’t belong” in the friend group. Drew encouraged K. Michelle to clearly express what was bothering her, but the singer ultimately walked away from the conversation, leaving behind an expensive Chanel purse in the process.
“She wants to fight, or she is running, she’s leaving her Chanel bag,” Drew said while discussing the dramatic moment.
Despite their strained relationship, Drew revealed that she originally hoped to build a genuine friendship with K. Michelle and even collaborate musically.
“That’s what I was hoping for,” she shared. “I will never take away her talent. She might shade me but we all have something to offer.”
RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Drew Sidora Wonders Why K. Michelle’s ‘So Rattled’ By Her Presence, Quizzically Questions ‘Performative’ Country Crooner
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