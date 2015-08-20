Some Sweet Black Lovin’: Ballerina Misty Copeland Is Engaged To Boyfriend Of 10 Years, Olu Evans

Congratulations are in order for Misty Copeland yet again.

According to Daily Mail reports:

Ballerina Misty Copeland has revealed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Olu Evans – and she is already busy planning what her wedding gown will look like.

The 32-year-old dancer, who made history earlier this year when she became the first African-American female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), stars on the September 2015 cover of Essence, and confirmed the happy news in the pages of the magazine, admitting: ‘I can’t believe my life right now.’

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty told Vanity Fair that her bridal attire will not mimic the whimsical tulle creations she wears on stage as at ABT performances.

‘I’d like to show my figure, somewhat – romantic and elegant,’ she said of her dream gown. ‘I don’t think I want to go super poofy or anything like that.’

She explained: ‘It’s very different for a performer, a ballerina, someone who is onstage a lot and wears big costumes.

‘So it’s not like this is my chance to be that way, because that’s something I do every day, almost. I want to feel like myself – but more beautiful than I do every day.’

When discussing her current sartorial choices, she inadvertently drew attention to the news of her engagement when she said: ‘My fiance calls me fancy!’

Misty has been with Olu, a 37-year-old corporate attorney, for the past 10 years, and the two share an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.