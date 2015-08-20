Some Sweet Black Lovin’: Ballerina Misty Copeland Is Engaged To Boyfriend Of 10 Years, Olu Evans
Congratulations are in order for Misty Copeland yet again.
According to Daily Mail reports:
Ballerina Misty Copeland has revealed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Olu Evans – and she is already busy planning what her wedding gown will look like.
The 32-year-old dancer, who made history earlier this year when she became the first African-American female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre (ABT), stars on the September 2015 cover of Essence, and confirmed the happy news in the pages of the magazine, admitting: ‘I can’t believe my life right now.’
Earlier this week, the brunette beauty told Vanity Fair that her bridal attire will not mimic the whimsical tulle creations she wears on stage as at ABT performances.
‘I’d like to show my figure, somewhat – romantic and elegant,’ she said of her dream gown. ‘I don’t think I want to go super poofy or anything like that.’
She explained: ‘It’s very different for a performer, a ballerina, someone who is onstage a lot and wears big costumes.
‘So it’s not like this is my chance to be that way, because that’s something I do every day, almost. I want to feel like myself – but more beautiful than I do every day.’
When discussing her current sartorial choices, she inadvertently drew attention to the news of her engagement when she said: ‘My fiance calls me fancy!’
Misty has been with Olu, a 37-year-old corporate attorney, for the past 10 years, and the two share an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
Congratulations to Misty! She deserves all of this and more…Embed from Getty Images
Rumors swirled that the dancer was engaged when she was seen wearing a diamond ring earlier this month when she visited the Suncor Boys & Girls Club in Denver Colorado.
In June, Misty made history when she became the first African-American woman ever promoted to principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre in its 75-year history.
The author, who wrote co-wrote her memoir Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, will make her debut on Broadway in a revival of On The Town.
Misty will play Miss Turnstiles, the love interest of a sailor on leave in 1940s New York, from August 25 to September 6.
Speaking at the The Starfish Foundation’s PowHERful Summit in July, Misty revealed that although she dated other guys, Olu was first real boyfriend.
‘It took me finding a person that respected me, that allowed me to still fulfill what I wanted to in my career,’ she said.
‘That was most important to me.
‘I always said “no man is coming in and taking me away from ballet.” And that was so important to me that the person I ended up with was going to support me in every way, because my career is so important to me.
‘And I knew immediately when he wasn’t afraid of hearing or seeing me so damaged – and that he wanted to help because he cared about me as a person,’ she added of Olu.
The two met at a New York City club in 2006 when Olu was out with his cousin, actor Taye Diggs.
‘He taught me to communicate in ways I’d never learned before, to not run away from problems, and sit down and think about things critically,’ she told Elle of Olu last year. ‘And he made me feel like I really did have a bright future as a ballerina.’
Aw he seems like a great guy. Check out more photos of the pair below:
