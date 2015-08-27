R.I.P. NBA Legend Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins Dead At Age 58

WAY too young…

Via SportsIllustrated

Former NBA star Darryl Dawkins has died at age 58.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office confirmed to WFMZ-TV (Lehigh Valley, Pa.). No cause of death has been reported.

A 6’11” center, Dawkins famously earned the nickname “Chocolate Thunder” during his playing days for his high-flying, powerful dunks. He famously broke two backboards in 1979, one with with a slam he dubbed the “The Chocolate-Thunder-Flying, Robinzine-Crying, Teeth-Shaking, Glass-Breaking, Rump-Roasting, Bun-Toasting, Wham-Bam, Glass-Breaker-I-Am-Jam.

A native of Orlando, Dawkins was the first player ever drafted straight to the NBA out of high school when he was selected by Philadelphia with the fifth pick of the 1975 draft. He appeared in three NBA Finals with the Sixers. In 14 NBA seasons, Dawkins averaged 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His final seasons were plagued by injury.

After Dawkins retired from the NBA, he played briefly with the Harlem Globetrotters and entered coaching, with stops in the American Basketball Association, the United States Basketball League, and Lehigh Carbon Community College.