Flesh Of My Flesh: DMX’s Scorned Son Sells All His Platinum Plaques For Only $3K While He’s Locked Up

DMX’s Son Sells His Platinum Plaques For Only $3K

DMX’s son Xavier has decided to put all his dad’s platinum plaques up for sale on eBay. The only problem?

X’s son never told his pops that he was selling his isht while he was locked up!

Via TMZ:

X’s son Xavier wants to jump-start his own music career with cash, and the cash cow was laying right in his closet. DMX lived with Xavier and his mom until 2007, when the woman threw X out. He left lots of stuff behind, including the platinum records. Xavier put precious platinum for the albums “And Then There Was X” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” on eBay for a total of $3,000. X is livid, telling us it’s his stuff and not Xavier’s. What’s more, DMX says it shows supreme ingratitude … he says he took his baby mama out of the projects and got her a house next to Martha Stewart’s.

You may remember seeing X and his son on this infamous episode of ‘Iyanla Fix My Life’….

YT/Getty