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Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Stage Amid Klay Thompson Split

Hang In There, Hottie! Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Moulin Rouge Amid Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion returned to her Broadway gig after setting the internet ablaze with news that Klay Thompson was cheating during their relationship.

Published on April 26, 2026
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Source: Theo Wargo/ Johnny Nunez

Megan Thee Stallion is the physical embodiment of the phrase “the show must go on,” and she proved it when she returned to the Moulin Rouge stage amid her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Thee Hot Girl Coach received a standing ovation from the audience during her final performance and was captured being visibly emotional while onstage. Her fans are more than ready to ride on Thompson for his betrayal of Meg with many of them already making their way to his comments to let him know he’s no good.

The news of the couple’s breakup came shortly after the rapper posted a statement to her IG story detailing the athlete’s mistreatment of her.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got “cold feet, she said. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’. I need a REAL break after this one… bye yall!”

Meg seems to have really given her all in the relationship with the NBA champion and, despite her strength to move forward, is visibly heartbroken by his betrayal. The Thompson family also seemed to really love the couple together as they welcomed Meg into their family and openly praised her. Her biggest Thompson family fan seemed to be Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Klay’s dad), Mychal, who took every possible opportunity to talk about Meg’s cooking and hosting skills.

Meg seemed to also leave a good impression on Klay’s mom, Julie, who was seen courtside with her during many Dallas Mavericks games. It remains to be seen how the Thompsons will handle the split as they were uncharacteristically public with their adoration for her. Not even Klay has responded as of yet.

In the meantime, Meg has her hands full with several brand deals—including a special swimwear collection with Walmart, a limited edition flavor of Dill Pickle Hot Cheetos and a NYX cosmetics collaboration—and will be captivating Broadway audiences until May 17.

And, because even when you’re at your lowest there’s a man who would like to take you lower, Meg may also have to use her block button to keep her exes at bay. Pardi Fontaine found a way to insert himself into the conversation by uploading a video of himself singing along to Jagged Edge’s “He Can’t Love U.” Fans were quick to side eye the timing of his musical serenade and reminded him that he’d also fumbled when the ball was in his court.

Meg has been through a significant amount of public ridicule and has openly discussed her struggles with both suicidal ideation as well as depression. We’ll definitely be sending some good vibes to thee hot girl and awaiting the way she’ll, inevitably, alchemize her pain into something for the Hotties.

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