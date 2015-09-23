In White Folks News: Did Victoria Beckham Pee On Herself At Her Anniversary Party In London? [Photos]

Victoria Beckham Photographed With A Large Wet Spot On Her Crotch In London

While leaving her boutique’s first anniversary party in London the other night the paparazzi caught Victoria Beckham in a very compromising position.

Cling tightly to husband David Beckham, the former Spice Girl appeared to have had a lil’ accident on herself as there was a rather larger wet spot on her pants…RIGHT ON THE CROTCH!

We’ve heard of people getting drunk and peeing on themselves before, but did this fate befall bougie and glamorous Victoria at her own party???

Flip the page to get a closer look at her soiled pants and check out the “explanation”…

Image via Splash