Guess The Barefoot Banger

- By Bossip Staff
Which Hollywood Star Shed Her Shoes Outside Chateau Marmont

These feet belong to a Hollyweird star who was a staple on prime TV for years as part of a family friendly series. She’s been out of the spotlight in recent years but fortunately we still get to see her all the time because showbiz is the family business.

Think you know who she is? Hit the flip for the answer!

Lisa Bonet was spotted at Chateau Marmont with her daughter Zoe Kravitz and Zoe’s boyfriend Twin Shadow following the InStyle Awards.

Barefoot or not, they both look beautiful.

