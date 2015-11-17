Tuesday Style: YEKIM Leather Jackets From Chicago Fashion Designer [Video]

Nice meeting you Martez we wanted to commend you on being a positive light from Chicago doing fashion, how is it coming up being positive in place like Chi-Raq?:



Nice meeting you as well and thanks for the compliment. Well first off I hate that word Chiraq, being from the hood of Chicago myself… I always wanted to be different I was just a product of my environment with certain things I used to do growing up, but always looked at that to turn it into success some type of way.

Yekim is a dope name what’s it stand for? How did you come up with it?



It’s my cousin and my son name backwards. Mikey is they name I named my son after my cousin who got murdered back in 2008.

What do you hate about the fashion business being in it and being apart of it now?



It’s nothing. I don’t hate nothing about the fashion business… I just stay in my own world.

Who do you like in fashion past or present?



I like Karl Kani, Maurice malone, most of the high end brands.

Where do you see your brand going in he next 5 years?



I see my brand being on the level of a Versace, Givenchy, Balmain etc…. God willing that’s the lane I want to be in and last for decades with my logo being a household brand.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

