Cardi B Jokes She’s ‘Such A Girls’ Mom’ While Complaining About The Heat At Son Wave’s Baseball Game

Cardi B dislikes outdoor events like baseball games, preferring indoor dance recitals.

Cardi and Stefon Diggs' relationship remains complicated, with recent public arguments.

Cardi shuts down rumors she was texting Diggs at the game, clarifying it was her driver.

Cardi B can’t handle the heat!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted at her son Wave’s baseball game, where she stood in the scorching sun to support her 4-year-old. On Sunday, May 17, she took to her Instagram Stories to open up about her experience at the game, where she listened to fans chanting her name as she threw a pitch at the game.

In her video, he joked that the setting isn’t something she usually enjoys, comparing the baseball field to the venues she’s usually at to support her daughters.

“This is why I say I’m such a girls’ mom,” the former reality star said to the camera. “A dance recital inside, I love it. I love a dance recital inside.”

She continued, “Being outside in this heat for a baseball game, urgh, I can’t handle it. I’m ready to pass out, I can’t handle it.”

Cardi is a mother to four children. The eldest three — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7, son Wave Set Cephus, 4, and daughter Blossom, 19 months — she shares with her estranged husband, Offset. In November 2025, she welcomed her youngest, a son, with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

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The pair, who were first publicly linked in May 2025, split in February, when a source told People that Cardi “pulled back” from their relationship.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” the source said. “The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour.”

But, in recent weeks, speculation surrounding a possible reconciliation has skyrocketed. The former couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a Mother’s Day wellness event on May 9, where Cardi and Diggs packed on the PDA while posing for photos.

During this confusing time for their relationship, however, not everything seems to be falling back into place. The rapper was spotted yelling at the free agent during another recent sighting that went viral online, which Cardi chalked up to being hungry.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” Cardi joked on X after seeing the viral video.

Because of this recent interaction, when Cardi was spotted rapidly texting someone at Wave’s game, many fans assumed that it was Diggs. Cardi quickly shut down those rumors, though, responding to a tweet asking who she’s texting and writing, “my driver.”