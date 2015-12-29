Laura Govan Threatening Legal Action Against Gilbert Arenas For Doing WHAT With Their Kids?!?!

Laura Govan Wants Custody After Gilbert Arenas Drove Car With Kid On Hood

It’s been a rocky road for Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan this year and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better…

During an episode with TMZ Live Arenas revealed his ex planned to try and take full custody of their four kids, a claim that TMZ says they’ve now verified

It all started with Arenas posted an IG video with the kids inside his Polaris Slingshot and 8-year-old Alijah on the hood. In his defense, he was allegedly only driving 15 MPH. He’s since deleted that video but you can watch it here:

Gilbert told us he got an email from Laura’s people saying they were going to try and take custody away from him, and TMZ Sports has learned he told the truth. Our sources say Laura — who currently has primary physical custody — will go to court and ask the judge to significantly reduce Gilbert’s visitation. She also wants the judge to impose safeguards so the kids aren’t put in dangerous situations. As one Laura source put it, “This is just the straw that broke the camel’s back. He’s done many other things.”

Listen, it’s no secret that Gilbert is kind of a “different” sort… Do you think he should lose custody though? And how do you feel about his revelation that Laura gets $35K a month in child support?

