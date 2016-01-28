2-Way Street: A Gallery Of Celebs You Didn’t Know Like Butt Stuff

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Celebrities Who Like Butt Play Well, fingers, butts and fun time in bed have been all over the news for the last 24 hours thanks to Amber Rose clapping at Kanye. But is it really crazy that Kanye may or may not like digit loving? These celebrities are said to like it, too. Don’t be ashamed…

50 Cent – He’s tweeted about getting his butt licked while other things were happening. Then Vivica co-signed it.

Kanye West – Amber Rose just “outed” him for liking booty fingers.

Black Rob – He rapped “fingers in a n**** a$$ like Whoa” so…yeah…betcha forgot about that.

Kid Rock – According to some groupie, he likes butt stuff. Really rough butt stuff.

Katie Couric – According to Amy Schumer, she jokingly texted Couric’s husband from her phone with “let’s do anal tonight,” and next thing you know, Katie and her husband disappeared!

Rob Kardashian – He said on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he’s been in two different butts. Hmmmm…

Lil Allen – She was on the Big Fat Quiz show talking about how she found out she was pregnant. But she didn’t think it was possible because she was only doing it in the butt.

Denise Richards – She told Howard Stern that she has butt time in every relationship.