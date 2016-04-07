Chris Brown Goes In On Tinashe And Vows To Forever Keep It 100

Chris Brown Calls Tinashe A “Hobbit” For Defending Kehlani

If you’re waiting on Chris Brown to finally mature, you’re going to be waiting a mighty long time. Think, foreva *Cardi B voice.*

Beat ‘Em Up Brown didn’t mince any words when Tinashe lowkey threw shade at him for those disgusting Kehlani comments. In a recent KMEL interview, Tinashe — who unfollowed Chris after his tweets — basically said she felt the troubled singer was doing the absolute most on social media.

And in true Chris fashion, he responded by calling her a hobbit.

But wait! There’s more!

He then went on Twitter and vowed to always keep it real and said all bets are off when you mention his name.

I have no filter nor will I care or tone it down when people drop my name in something. Don't wanna see it, simply exit out of your device. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016

I won't pull the cover over your eyes and be politically correct. That's not me, HATE IT OR LOVE IT. When I turn my phone off NO ONE MATTERS — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016

IM LIVING!!! AND TEAM BREEZY AINT A FAN CLUB OF OBSESSED INSANE PEOPLE. WE ARE AN INTERNATIONAL NATION OF INSPIRED INDIVIDUALS. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 7, 2016

#PrayForRoyalty