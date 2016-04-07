Chris Brown Goes In On Tinashe And Vows To Forever Keep It 100
Chris Brown Calls Tinashe A “Hobbit” For Defending Kehlani
If you’re waiting on Chris Brown to finally mature, you’re going to be waiting a mighty long time. Think, foreva *Cardi B voice.*
Beat ‘Em Up Brown didn’t mince any words when Tinashe lowkey threw shade at him for those disgusting Kehlani comments. In a recent KMEL interview, Tinashe — who unfollowed Chris after his tweets — basically said she felt the troubled singer was doing the absolute most on social media.
And in true Chris fashion, he responded by calling her a hobbit.
But wait! There’s more!
He then went on Twitter and vowed to always keep it real and said all bets are off when you mention his name.
#PrayForRoyalty
