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'A Different World' Sequel Series Premiere Date Announced

‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Will Hit Netflix Exactly 39 Years After The Original Show’s Debut

Published on May 29, 2026
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  • Sequel series premieres in 2026, 39 years after original show's debut.
  • Follows Deborah, daughter of fan-favorites Whitley and Dwayne, as she navigates college life.
  • Includes both new and returning cast members, with original series director Debbie Allen as executive producer.

After decades of anticipation, Netflix is welcoming fans back to Hillman College in a major way.

A Different World
Source: Netflix / Netflix

This week, the streaming giant announced that its highly anticipated A Different World sequel series will premiere on Sept. 24, 2026 — exactly 39 years after the original sitcom first debuted on NBC back in 1987. The reveal went down Friday during the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), and honestly, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for longtime fans of the iconic HBCU-centered series.

According to Netflix, the premiere date is meant to honor the legacy of the beloved show while introducing Hillman to a whole new generation of viewers. And several familiar faces are coming back for the ride.

The new series follows Deborah, played by Maleah Joi Moon, who just so happens to be the youngest daughter of fan-favorite couple Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison are both reprising their legendary roles as Deborah heads off to begin her freshman year at Hillman — the same school that made her parents TV icons.

But carrying the Wayne family name comes with pressure.

The show’s official description says Deborah struggles to step out of her parents’ shadow while trying to create her own identity and legacy on campus. Of course, she’ll also be navigating friendships, college chaos, and all the fun that comes with Hillman life alongside a brand-new crew of students.

The cast is stacked with both fresh talent and returning favorites. Alongside Moon are Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, Chibuikem Uche, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Elijah J. Roberts, Renee Harrison, Famecia Ward, Dasan Frazier, Tichina Arnold, Joshua Suiter, Raven Goodwin, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Norman Nixon Jr.

Fans of the original series will definitely appreciate the reunion vibes because OG cast members Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Karen Malina White, Ajai Sanders, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Jada Pinkett Smith are all returning too.

Behind the scenes, the show is also keeping things in the family. Felicia Pride serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Debbie Allen — who directed much of the original series — is back as executive producer and director. Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tom Werner, and Mandy Summers are also attached as executive producers.

Netflix officially ordered the sequel series in 2025, and production on the 10-episode first season wrapped earlier this year in April. Now, fans only have to wait a few months to go back to Hillman.

Check out the official teaser up above!

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