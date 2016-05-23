30 Reality Stars Who’ve Outlasted Their 15 Minutes Of Fame

1 of 32 ❯ ❮

30 Reality Stars Who Lasted Beyond Their 15 Minutes Of Fame When we think of reality TV, we tend to think of talentless, washed up cast mates struggling for a storyline and a check. Despite their trashy reputations, some stars have been able to make the most out of their slice of stardom. Flip the script to find see which 30 stars made our list!



1. Evelyn Lozada Evelyn’s career on television all started with Basketball Wives Miami where she quickly became a fan favorite. Before we knew it she was coming out with a spin off show centered around herself and ex-fiancee Ocho Cinco. After the couple split due to a domestic violence incident, Vh1 canceled the show and Evelyn kept it moving. She currently has a new show on OWN network called Living Lozada.



2. Stevie J Stevie J might be a lot of things but a dummy certainly isn’t one! He used his stardom from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to climb back into the entertainment industry. Aside from LHHATL he got a spin off show called The Jordans Take LA, as well as new music on the way.

3. Tamar Braxton Let’s keep it real, who was checking for Tamar before Braxton Family Values? Our point exactly! Now she has put out Grammy nominated new music, is a primary host on the daytime TV show The Real and has appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She is milking the hell out of her 15 minutes!

4. Jennifer Hudson Don’t let the extraordinary vocals fool you! J-Hud went from American Idol contestant to super star. Unlike her cast mates, most of which we never heard from again, Jennifer has starred in major Hollywood Films (and won an Oscar), had charting tunes and is currently on Broadway.



5. Draya Michele She went from video vixen to reality star real quick. You might love to hate her but you’ve got to respect her grind. She’s managed to stay relevant allll these years. She utilized her fan base from Basketball Wives LA to further expose her swimwear line Mint Swim.

6. The Kardashian Clan With the help of their momager Kris Jenner, the Kardashian clan has managed to turn a reality show about nothing into pure stardom. Can’t knock the hustle!

7. Tiffany Pollard Can you believe New York from Flavor Of Love is still booking gigs?! Welp, believe it because she is currently filming her 5th reality show. Crazy!



8. Tanisha Thomas Tanisha wasn’t playing with her coins! Shortly after her season of Bad Girls Club ended, she was on her glow up grind. Ultimately she came back as the face of BGC afterlife. She has been the primary host for their reunions shows for over 6 seasons.



9. Yaya DaCosta Whoever thought Yaya from America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3 would ever be playing Whitney Houston?



10. Nene Leakes Nene has managed to turn her 15 minutes into decades. Originally reality star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene has appeared on the big screen, small screen, Broadway and even HSN!

11. Ryan Seacrest Remember wayyyy back when Ryan Seacrest was just a host on American Idol? Well, he managed to turn that reality television gig into a sturdy career. He’s best known for his time with E Network and production on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. According to a 2015 Forbes article, he is worth approximately 60 million stacks!

12. Joseline Hernandez We know the Puerto Rican princess from Love & Hip Hop ATL. What could’ve been 15 minutes, turned into a few years for the reality star. She still appears on the show, however she has also had a spin-off on VH1 with her boo Stevie J.

12. Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood, like Jennifer Hudson is one of the very few American Idol stars to ever really hit it huge. She turned what could have been 15 minutes into seven Grammy awards, and counting.

13. Karlie Redd As thirsty as she is, she’s managed to stay relevant since her first season on Love & Hip Hop. Since then she’s appeared on the big screen, Playboy and has a late night radio show.

14. Nicole Richie Would you have known Lionel Richie even had a daughter if it weren’t for The Simple Life, her reality show with Paris Hilton? No longer dependent on daddy’s dollars, Nicole managed to start a popular clothing line and land her own show Candidly Nicole on Vh1.

15. K. Michelle It’s rare that Love & Hip Hop stars really get their music careers poppin, but K Michelle is an exception to that rep. The reality show gave her a voice, a record deal and two hit albums! Aside from music she also has a spin off show called K Michelle: My Life on Vh1.



16. Snooki Yep, Snooki from Jersey Shore is still pushing through almost 10 years later. The reality series is her main claim to fame but she’s managed to keep relevant over the years and now has a show flipping houses at the Shore with her hubby on FYI.

Farrah Abraham Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham took her time from MTV and ran with it! After the show she milked the “fame” for all it was worth and even released a sex tape. To each his own, riiiight?



18. Angela Simmons Before Angela Simmons hit the scene she was just Rev Runs’ daughter on Run’s House which ended in 2009. She went on to drop a shoe line with her sister and later hosted 106 & Park on BET before producing projects of her own (“Growing Up Hip-Hop) and designing a faux fur line.



19. Travis Stork Bet ya didn’t realize the face of CBS’ The Doctors is an ex-Bachelor. Yep! He starred on the reality show The Bachelor before landing his big gig with CBS.



20. Dawn Richard Dawn Richard has come a long way since her Danity Kane days. Neverrrr forget it all started with their reality show by none other than Diddy!

21. Eva Marcille We didn’t see much modeling from Eva after she won cycle 3 of “America’s Next Top Model”, but we have seen her in a number of acting roles including her most recent roles in “The Young and The Restless” “Born Again Virgin” and Sister Code.

22. Kendra Wilkinson Incase you need a reminder, everything started for Kendra after she appeared on the Playboy based reality how The Girls Next Door with Hugh Hefner. Since then Kendra has appeared on a number of reality shows including her most recent called, Kendra On Top.

23. Mehgan James She’s most recently known for her break out season on “Basketball Wives LA”, however she is no newbie to reality TV. If you didn’t know, her on-screen career all began on Oxygen’s most ratchet show. Yep, that’s right…. “Bad Girls Club” and she was never afraid to throw them bows.

24. Lauren Conrad Remember Lauren Conrad from The Hills? Welp, she’s one of the few cast members who took her stardom and ran with it! Since the show she’s appeared in numerous magazines, launched a clothing line and become an author.

25. Maddie Ziegler Anyone who watches Dance Moms can’t forget this little star. The show gave her a platform to showcase her skills and she ran with it! She has performed with major celebrities and even starred in Sia’s music videos for ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Cheap Thrills’.

26. Natalie Nunn Natalie Nunn has been milking her reality TV stardom for nearly a decade. It all started on Bad Girls Club season 4 where she was removed from the show for fighting. For ratings, of course, they brought her back for a number of spin off shows. Most recently she has been appearing on Marriage Bootcamp.

27. Aubrey O’Day The Ex-Danity Kane member has managed to stay in the limelight despite the floppy music she’s released over the years. Like many other reality stars, she’s become a repeat offender — appearing on numerous other shows.

28.The Govan Sisters Gloria and Laura Govan have both managed to outlast their 15 minutes of fame. The sisters both appeared on Basketball Wives LA for a short period, however they exited the show for lack of storyline. They’ve both been able to maintain some level of stardom. Laura (pictured to the right) is currently on her second reality show, “The Next 15” while Gloria has stayed in the headlines for other reasons.

29. Jennifer Williams Ex-wing woman to Evelyn Lozada, Jenn is another ex-Basketball Wives star. She appeared on the Miami cast along side Ev and Shaunie and despite her snoozy personality, was able to outlast her 15 minutes by snagging a seat on Next 15.