Doting Daddy: Floyd Mayweather Spends 7-Figures On Daughter Iyanna’s Star-Studded 16th Birthday

Floyd Mayweather Throws Daughter Iyanna A Million-Dollar Sweet Sixteen Party In Vegas

Must be muhfuggin nice. Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna just had the type of Sweet 16 party that will probably make her friend’s jealous of her for the rest of their lives.

The “retired” boxing champ allegedly spent at least a million dollars on his baby girl’s big day according to TMZ.

Included in that 7-figures was a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a huge BBQ picnic, a party at the Mirage Grand in Vegas and a performance by Drake, Future, Fat Joe.

If that doesn’t make a birthday happy, then nothin’ will.

Image via Splash/Instagram