Mother Daughter Sighting: Grandma To Be LisaRaye Attends Kai Morae’s Baby Shower

- By Bossip Staff
LisaRaye Attends Kai Morae’s Baby Shower

LisaRaye recently attended a baby shower for her daughter’s first born.

The proud grandma to be took to Los Angeles’ House of Macau where she, Kai Morae and Kai’s beau Joe posed for pictures…

and played baby shower games.
TV writer Stacy Little John and Kym Whitley were also in attendance.

LisaRaye, 50, will become a grandmother in December to baby Bella.

More from Kai Morae’s baby shower on the flip.

LisaRaye McCoy, Kai Morae, Joe and new Great Grandmother Katie McCoy

