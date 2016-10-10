Put On Blast: A Gallery Of Athletes Put On Blast By Groupies

1 of 20 ❯ ❮

of 20

20 Athletes Put On Blast It’s hard out here for athletes. Now there’s things like Twitter and Instagram and Facebook to get people caught up. Now they’re getting put on blast left and right and they need to be more careful. But we get it, if you are rich and run up on a woman who looks like this… Then we can see where a guy can have some issues. Take a look at these athletes who get put on blast by groupies.

Peyton Siva – He won the NCAA championship in 2013 then he sent these messages that didn’t quite go over well for him.

JR Smith – This is the most famous instance…and it’s legendary.

James Harden – He got put on blast by adult film star Jenna Shea. Whoops.

Kyrie Irving – Remember when these two women acted like they were booed up with Kyrie and he had to check them?

Paul George – His newds hit the internet after he messed around and got a stripper pregnant.

Chandler Parsons – He tried. He failed. He got put on blast.

Continue Slideshow

Usain Bolt – He stays with groupies putting him on blast and getting caught.

Klay Thompson – His lady put him on blast for being with a groupie. Oops.

Geno Smith – Look at this groupie putting pics of him on blast.

Michael Vick – He was sued by a woman who claimed he gave her herpes. It was revealed he checks into hotels as a “Ron Mexico.”

Brett Favre – He sent his Flaccid Rap to a Jets worker and she showed the world.

OchoCinco – A groupie put him on blast and ruined his relationship with Evelyn.

Odell Beckham – A woman snapped a picture of him eating her front groceries right when he got into the league.

Nick Young – His teammate actually put him on blast by filming him confessing to cheating and costing him his relationship with Iggy Azalea.

James Harden – This strong-faced woman put James Harden on blast and he got roasted all across the internet.

Jahlil Okafor – Yikes.

Ezekiel Elliott – Rookie mistake.

Julian Edelman – Same for him.