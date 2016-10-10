Put On Blast: A Gallery Of Athletes Put On Blast By Groupies
20 Athletes Put On Blast
It’s hard out here for athletes. Now there’s things like Twitter and Instagram and Facebook to get people caught up. Now they’re getting put on blast left and right and they need to be more careful. But we get it, if you are rich and run up on a woman who looks like this…
Then we can see where a guy can have some issues. Take a look at these athletes who get put on blast by groupies.
Peyton Siva – He won the NCAA championship in 2013 then he sent these messages that didn’t quite go over well for him.
Kyrie Irving – Remember when these two women acted like they were booed up with Kyrie and he had to check them?
Michael Vick – He was sued by a woman who claimed he gave her herpes. It was revealed he checks into hotels as a “Ron Mexico.”
Brett Favre – He sent his Flaccid Rap to a Jets worker and she showed the world.
OchoCinco – A groupie put him on blast and ruined his relationship with Evelyn.
Odell Beckham – A woman snapped a picture of him eating her front groceries right when he got into the league.
Nick Young – His teammate actually put him on blast by filming him confessing to cheating and costing him his relationship with Iggy Azalea.
James Harden – This strong-faced woman put James Harden on blast and he got roasted all across the internet.
Marcus Jordan – Michael Jordan’s son had a blast trying to holler at groupies but got put on blast every time.
