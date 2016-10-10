More In Common Than Govan Sisters: Did Gilbert Arenas And Derek Fisher Both Chop Down This Aspiring “Basketball Wife” Becky?

Gilbert Arenas Dating Ex-Girlfriend’s Sister’s Boyfriend’s Alleged Ex Lindsay Faulk

Ready for the most twisted game of 6 Degrees (or Less) Of Separation? The blonde woman you are looking at above is Lindsay Faulk, alleged to be Gilbert Arenas’ most recent baby mama. Lindsay was previously married to former NFL star Marshall Faulk.

According to a new report from theJasmineBRAND.com Lindsay is ready for reality TV fame — and not just any show. “Basketball Wives LA” the same show that Gilbert’s ex Laura Govan (the mother of his four kids) was on with her sister Gloria Govan:

Sources tell us that Lindsay wants desperately to be on reality TV. Up until now, she’s tried to keep a low profile. That’s all changed. She’s interested in being cast on Basketball Wives LA and has taken a few meetings with (executive producer) Shaunie [O’Neal]. That’s why she made a cameo appearance this season.

In an episode we posted clips from earlier this season…

Shaunie and Tami Roman had lunch with Lindsay and January (whose storyline included her revealing that she had sex with Angel Brinks’

baby daddy). Apparently, that appearance/scene was to ‘test’ her out with the cast. A source tells us “Maybe she wants to do the show because Laura, Gilbert’s ex did the show, but it doesn’t look too promising — unless she’s willing to spill ALL of the tea about her past life.”

Now here’s where it gets really tricky…

TheJasmine Brand reports that Lindsay also has history with … SURPRISE!!! Derek Fisher!!!

Another source claims that prior to dating Gilbert, Lindsay allegedly had a secret relationship with Derek Fisher, who now dates Gloria Govan. People think that Laura’s sister, Gloria [Govan], had something to do with Derek and his wife Candace breaking up, but it wasn’t her. Derek was creeping with Lindsay for YEARS. Candace knew, everyone knew. Point blank, Lindsay is a home-wrecker. She’s been on the scene for years.

YIKES!!!! And if that isn’t convoluted enough — Derek’s ex-wife Candace has a son with MARSHALL FAULK.

BOGGLES the mind. And you thought your circle was small right?!?

Hit the flip for photos of all the players involved.

