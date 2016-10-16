Serena Taught Me: Twitter Drags Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerks Straight To Hell

The Internet Vs. Nicki’s Struggle Twerks

Nicki Minaj and her stiff, stale, sauce-free struggle twerks are currently being dragged to the darkest corners of Hell after stealing the star-studded TIDALX1015 show and fueling yet another terrible twerk-related roast session.

Hit the flip for the hilariously petty roasting of Nicki’s struggle twerks.