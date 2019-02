The Most Creative Black Vines Of All Time

Twitter has just announced that it’s getting rid of Vine. It’s a sad day because Vines have been part of the best moments in internet history.

This remains my favorite Vine. https://t.co/5MOVKeG3Yp — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) October 27, 2016

Like that. It’s a sad day. Let’s look at some of the most creative Vines from black people ever.