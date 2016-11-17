The Swirl: Is This Blonde Becky Backup Dancer Jason Derulo’s New Snow Queen?

Jason Derulo Is Rumored To Be Dating His Dancer Ragon Miller

Jason Derulo has been keeping mum on whether or not he is smashing one of his back-up dancers’ caucasian cakes to smithereens as TMZ found out recently.

Jason might have been able to keep this low if his goofy-a$$ smile didn’t give him away. Back in May, we reported that Jason’s then girlfriend, Daphne Joy, gave him his walking papers in an amicable split after a year of coupledom.

Now, the swagger-less singer is said to be in deep with his 1-2 stepper Ragon Miller.

Flip the page to see more of Jason’s new snow queen.

Images via Instagram/WENN