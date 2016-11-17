The Swirl: Is This Blonde Becky Backup Dancer Jason Derulo’s New Snow Queen?

- By Bossip Staff
Jason Derulo Is Rumored To Be Dating His Dancer Ragon Miller

Jason Derulo has been keeping mum on whether or not he is smashing one of his back-up dancers’ caucasian cakes to smithereens as TMZ found out recently.

Jason might have been able to keep this low if his goofy-a$$ smile didn’t give him away. Back in May, we reported that Jason’s then girlfriend, Daphne Joy, gave him his walking papers in an amicable split after a year of coupledom.

Now, the swagger-less singer is said to be in deep with his 1-2 stepper Ragon Miller.

Flip the page to see more of Jason’s new snow queen.

