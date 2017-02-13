Celebrity Cribs: Mariah Carey Is Writing A $100,000 Check Every Month For This Beverly Hills Address

Mariah Carey Is Spending $100k A Month For This $23 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Looks like Mariah Carey isn’t having too tough a time spending the “inconvenience fee” that she allegedly finessed out of her ex-spon-…boyfriend James Packer.

According to TMZ, Mimi is cutting a check for $100,000 every single month to lease a $23 million Beverly Hills home. The property sports 9 bedroom and 10 bathrooms in addition to a tennis court, pool, movie theater and bowling alley.

Flip the page to see more of how Mariah, dem babies, and dat dancer will be living on the west side of things.

