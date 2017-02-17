Fair Or Foul? Texas Teacher Fired For Porn Career Begs For Job, “I Was Forced Into Sex Slavery”

Ex-Porn-Actress-Turned-Texas-Teacher Begs For Job After Being Fired

We’ve done a lot of stories about teachers who have been fired and/or imprisoned for letting their students to smash their curriculum cakes to smithereens or doing porn. However, we’ve never seen a teacher who might actually have a valid reason for her freaky past.

According to DallasMorningNews, a Texas teacher might not deserve the pink slip she was unceremoniously handed.

Resa Woodward, 38, taught sixth-grade science at an all-girls STEAM academy at Balch Springs Middle School before she was removed from the classroom in November. She was fired after her past in adult films was exposed on social media. She is appealing her termination to the Texas Education Agency. Woodward said a controlling and manipulative man forced her into “sex slavery,” according to her appeal letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath, released to The Dallas Morning News this week. “Young, stupid and afraid, I complied to avoid his wrath,” she wrote. “Only a woman who has been through such a horrifying experience could fully understand, but I’m asking you to understand and re-consider the terrible charges being brought against me, the victim of an abusive past.”

Once Woodward escaped from her toxic relationship she became a teacher in both North Carolina and Florida before moving to Texas and earning her Masters degree.

In other words, she’s not some freakazoid whore who might get pregnant when your 12-year-old son shoots her club up.

Did we also mention that Resa was nominated for “Teacher of the year” in the school district?

What do you think? Should Resa be given another shot at teaching the future leaders of America?

