It Ain’t Over: Bernice Burgos Confirms ‘Friendship’ With Tip, Goes IN On Tiny’s ‘Pass Around’ Claims On Snap Chat

Bernice Burgos Addresses Tiny’s ‘Pass Around’ Claims On Video

Bernice Burgos has had enough of Tiny throwing direct shots at her online. She went IN on snap chat, in a series of videos while visiting the gym, saying today, she had TIME. Time to address headlines about her being referred to as a homewrecker, we assume.

Bernice asks her trainer rhetorical questions on the video, about “what it means” when two people file for divorce. Clearly, reiterating there is no relationship to ‘get between’ when it comes to Tip and Tiny’s marriage, since divorce paper were filed. She says “at the end of the day, me and that man have a friendship.”

Unfortunately, Bernice decided to post and delete most of her snaps, but The Shade Room caught a few and posted it below. Check it out.

“I’m not 40 yet, ma!”

Dang, Bernice is feeling a bit bothered right now. Do you think Tiny is going to let her get the last word this time????

Oh, it wasn’t over. Bernice went in on instagram in a caption under a video. Hit the flip to see the other message she has for Tip’s wife, Tiny.