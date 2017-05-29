Pon De Baby: Could Thick-Thighed RihRih Be Hiding A Pregnancy?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

True or false???

Rihanna Hit With Pregnancy Rumors

After ogling Rihanna’s thicker than cold cou-cou cakes…


several fans are wondering if the Bajan baddie is hiding some BIG news.

Rih Rih was spotted spending her Memorial Day weekend in NYC with a seemingly strategically placed purse…


and it’s got folks convinced that she’s PREGNANT.

There’s NO way, Rih’s pregnant. Riiiight?

Do YOU think Rih Rih’s got a baby on the way or is she just enjoying life?

It would explain this oversized get up, right???

More photos on the flip.

Rihanna also recently wore this oversized outfit.

View this post on Instagram

#RihannaLovesChopard #Cannes2017

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Gut Full of Human, Knocked Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.