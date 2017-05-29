Pon De Baby: Could Thick-Thighed RihRih Be Hiding A Pregnancy?

True or false???

Rihanna Hit With Pregnancy Rumors

After ogling Rihanna’s thicker than cold cou-cou cakes…



several fans are wondering if the Bajan baddie is hiding some BIG news.

Rih Rih was spotted spending her Memorial Day weekend in NYC with a seemingly strategically placed purse…



and it’s got folks convinced that she’s PREGNANT.

Yes Rihanna is pregnant… she didn't just "gain a lil weight" — LKLS (@LKLS_5) May 29, 2017

if rihanna pregnant we pregnant too y'all!!! pic.twitter.com/PLdRNMJNWZ — jane (@ANTlJANE) May 28, 2017

There’s NO way, Rih’s pregnant. Riiiight?

Do YOU think Rih Rih’s got a baby on the way or is she just enjoying life?

It would explain this oversized get up, right???

More photos on the flip.