These “The Floor Is…” Memes Have Taken Over Twitter And They’re Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

“The Floor Is…” Memes Take Over

Each month seems to bring about a new meme that takes over the internet. June’s meme seems to be all about “the floor is” memes. The premise is simple: the floor is something and there’s a pic showing someone NOT on the floor and boom. Meme magic.

Get it? Take a look at the best of these memes.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.