These “The Floor Is…” Memes Have Taken Over Twitter And They’re Hilarious

the floor is being held accountable for shooting unarmed black people pic.twitter.com/xF2RPZOn0X — Martin Truther King (@brownlashon) June 19, 2017

“The Floor Is…” Memes Take Over

Each month seems to bring about a new meme that takes over the internet. June’s meme seems to be all about “the floor is” memes. The premise is simple: the floor is something and there’s a pic showing someone NOT on the floor and boom. Meme magic.

The floor is to introduce edit option

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/uCiGWwUXaV — Holy Grail ® ™ (@ODMendel) June 19, 2017

Get it? Take a look at the best of these memes.