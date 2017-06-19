These “The Floor Is…” Memes Have Taken Over Twitter And They’re Hilarious
“The Floor Is…” Memes Take Over
Each month seems to bring about a new meme that takes over the internet. June’s meme seems to be all about “the floor is” memes. The premise is simple: the floor is something and there’s a pic showing someone NOT on the floor and boom. Meme magic.
Get it? Take a look at the best of these memes.
