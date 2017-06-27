Exclusive: Viacom To The Game: It’s Not Our Fault You Molested Your Co-Star!!

Media Company Wants To Be Let Out Of The Game’s Suit For Negligent Misrepresentation

Viacom has fired back at The Game’s $20 million negligence lawsuit against the company, saying he doesn’t have a leg to stand on in the case and it was his own bad behavior that got him in trouble for sex assault.

Last month, The Game filed a $20 million suit against Viacom, claiming the company was negligent because it didn’t properly screen his reality TV co-star, Priscilla Rainey, who co-starred with The Game in 2015’s “She’s Got Game,” about the rapper’s search for love. Rainey recently won a $7.1 million judgment after she sued him for sexually abusing her in front of a nightclub crowd during an after-hours date.

But Viacom filed a motion to throw out the entire case because it contends that The Game can’t hold it liable for his own actions.

“It is absurd for Taylor to claim that Viacom’s alleged approval of Rainey being cast on the program is the proximate cause of the jury’s verdict against him for allegedly sexually assaulting her,” Viacom wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Viacom said in court papers June 26 The Game’s suit is BS because:

-The Game signed a contract where he agreed to accept all risks that came with filming and agreed not to sue Viacom – so he knew what he was getting into

-The rapper was found guilty of abusing Rainey – and that had nothing to do with the company

-Viacom didn’t have a legal or ethical obligation to protect The Game from Rainey

-The Game’s claim of emotional distress doesn’t have a chance in hell because there was no physical or emotional harm done

-Viacom said its casting of Rainey was an act of free speech and in the public’s interest.

A judge will rule on whether to throw the case out at a hearing next month.