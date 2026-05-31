Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle

Night one of the 2026 Roots Picnic was definitely one for the history books! Jay-Z let his afro swing and the chopper sing with with a fierce freestyle fans think relentlessly roasted rap rivals like Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and Tory Lanez. Whew, nobody was marked safe!

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On Saturday, May 30, Jay-Z took the Roots Picnic stage with his co-headliners The Roots crew, and although they performed hits from his catalog of classics, nobody was ready for the Roc’s return. The star-studded set included cameos from Jazmine Sullivan for “Need U Bad” and “Feelin’ It,” and Bilal for “No Church In the Wild.”

He also reunited with Beanie Sigel and Freeway for “What We Do.”

That would be an epic performance for any star, but the Blueprint boss had to stand above rest with more surprises than that. As BOSSIP previously reported, Jay-Z warmed up with a preview show the night before and fans suspected he had something up his sleeve. Well, more like something hidden under his hood.

After years of rocking freeforms frequently compared to Basquiat, Jay-Z pulled up with a flowing fro. While skeptical fans debate whether the new look is combed out locs or shake ‘n’ go shenanigans, he made it clear nobody gets away with coming for his seemingly Cécred crown.

In his first headlining performance since 2019, an unloc’d Hov unloaded on his industry enemies and thumb thugging with vicious verse after verse of a freestyle. Everyone from Nicki Minaj and Kanye West to Tory Lanez and, most recently, Drake have taken aim at Jay-Z.

The first thing he said put this revenge on his grandmother, Hattie, who recently turned 100. And that should tell you everything you need to know about how hard he was about to go.

Check out how Jay-Z aired out his opps, brutal bar for bar, after the flip!