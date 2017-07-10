Breaking – Rob Kardashian Hires O.J. Trial Lawyer, Says “I’m Sorry Blac Chyna”

Reality Ex-Couple Reeling Following Rob’s Online Meltdown

Rob Kardashian said he’s sorry for leaking nudes and slut shaming his baby mama Blac Chyna.

Rob’s lawyer, former OJ Simpson Dream Team member Robert Shapiro, spoke out Monday to apologize for his client’s behavior to the mother of his baby daughter, Dream, saying the sock company owner regrets calling out Chyna on social media. Last week, the reality star took to Instagram to accuse Black Chyna of being a liar, cheater, drug abuser and habitual plastic surgery user.

But Rob’s lawyer said he is truly remorseful for what he did.

“We apologize and offer our regrets for what had taken place in the last few days,” Shapiro said, adding that Rob now has baby Dream in his custody.

Rob did not appear at the press conference, which was held outside the LA County Courthouse, where Blac Chyna and her lawyers successfully applied for a restraining order against Rob.

Chyna, clad in all white, clutched lawyer Lisa Bloom’s arm as they left the left the hearing. The model and reality star said the court order was all down to keeping Dream safe.

“This was a restraining order to protect Dream and I’m just gonna get back to co-parenting Dream,” Chyna said.

Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley called the hearing “a compete and total victory.”

“The judge gave us everything we asked for, which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian restraining him from coming near her and restraining him from cyberbullying, restraining him posting anything about her online of a personal nature including photos and videos.”

