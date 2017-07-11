LHHATL Reunion: Kirk’s Lying And Melissa’s Struggle Wig Got Dragged Back To Freaknik

LHHATL Reunion Jokes And Memes

Here we are. Another Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta reunion, another chance for dragging. There were two main victims this time out: Kirk, whose dirty dogging and lying was catching up to him, and Melissa, who’s box perm made her look like she just got out of one of those Looney Tunes fights with the dust cloud. The whole internet roasted these two individuals. Damn, hate it had to be them.

On the other hand, you haven’t made it on Love & Hip-Hop until the memes are flying. So congrats!