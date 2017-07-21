Spicy Side Rib Revealed: Meet Kevin Hart’s Alleged Late Night Rendezvous Partner MoMo

Kevin Hart’s “Mystery Car Companion” Is A Latin Singer

This week a video of Kevin Hart circulated that featured him and a mystery woman having a late night/early morning conversation parked outside of his hotel. The video of the married comedian sparked cheating rumors and now the “mystery” woman has spoken, kinda.

A writer named Lucy Lopez, from Miami’s Power 96 claims she’s friendly with the mystery bae, and her name is MoMo. MoMo apparently was having an innocent conversation with Kevin. Here’s what her friend has to say about the whole ordeal.

I’m sure everyone wants to jump on the “Momo is a Hoe Hoe” train, but NO. This is NOT fair to a woman who’s been working her tail off to make a name for herself in the music industry. A video that clearly shows NOTHING was going on is being paraded around like it’s proof KH cheated on his beautiful wife. This my friends is what my boss Rob Morris would call: A NOTHING BURGER!

Lopez says she slid into MoMo’s DM’s and she said this about chilling with the married comedian, while his pregnant wife was in another state:

“Yeah boo, when they make something out of nothing you just gotta laugh – i know who I am and my truth.”

Yea, silly us. MoMo is apparently a Cubana singer out of the Miami area. She recently attended the Latin Billboard awards in this spicy get up. What do you think she and Kev were talking about after the club??

