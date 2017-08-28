Exclusive: Eat Like A Champ: Mayweather’s Chef Shares His Pre And Post Fight Menu

Champ Floyd Mayweather’s Fight Day Diet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather ate like a king before trouncing his opponent Connor McGregor in their much-hyped fight over the weekend.

Mayweather started out his day with a hearty bowl of oatmeal and a fruit plate. But for dinner, the champ went for his go-to pre-fight ritual of a New York strip steak from a Las Vegas restaurant.

Mayweather beat MMA fighter McGregor Aug. 26 after pummeling the Irishman so badly that the ref broke it up in the 10th round and called time on the brawl.

Santiago said the next day, Mayweather and his pals from “The Money Team” celebrated the win with a victory meal of barbecue, with more grilled steak and barbecue chicken at his palatial Las Vegas manse.

“After the fight, everybody was full throttle around here,” said Santiago, who has also cooked for the likes of Kevin Hart, Kyrie Irving and Fabulous. “We had a good time.”

Typically, Santiago said she cooks big spreads for Mayweather and his entourage, and he loves soul food: baked chicken, corn bread with butter and syrup, collard greens, Frank’s Redhot sauce – and a ton of barbecue chicken, Santiago said.

“He’s obsessed with barbecue chicken,” the chef said. “I feel like my barbecued chicken solidified my job. He said it was the best he ever had the first time I made it for him.”

And Santiago said despite his status as the richest man in boxing, Mayweather is very down to earth in his dealings with her.

“He’s actually one of the easiest clients I’ve ever had,” Santiago said. “He doesn’t care how long it takes as long as it comes out great. He won’t bother me. He just knows what he wants and allows me to do what I do.”

Hit the flip for more pics of J. Santiago and her meals for the champ: